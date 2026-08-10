İSTANBUL, (DHA) - TO mark its 35th anniversary, ARGE Consulting has published a book 'Creating Value Through Governance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence', which addresses the impact of AI extending from corporate decision-making processes to governance structures. The book offers a guiding perspective rooted in good governance to help institutions transform artificial intelligence into a strategic tool for value creation.

Pointing out that AI reshapes not only the technologies institutions use, but also their decision-making processes, business models, leadership approaches, and governance structures. The book emphasizes that success in this transformation is determined by how technology is governed rather than merely accessing it.

Published specifically for ARGE Consulting's 35th anniversary, the book was co-authored by Dr. Yılmaz Argüden, Chairman of the Board of ARGE Consulting, and Dr. Erkin Erimez, Managing Partner. In this work, artificial intelligence is treated not just as a technological tool, but as a lever at the very center of strategy, leadership, and corporate transformation.

GOAL OF BEING A BENEFICIAL RESOURCE

According to a statement from the company, ARGE Consulting -which considers creating social benefit and knowledge sharing among its core values- has released the book 'Creating Value Through Governance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence' as an open-access and free publication for everyone. It is aimed for being a beneficial resource for board members, C-level executives, academics, students, and interesred stakeholders.

Dr. Yılmaz Argüden, Chairman of the Board of ARGE Consulting emphasized:

'In the age of artificial intelligence, the determinant of success is not merely possessing the technology, but being able to manage it through a good governance approach in line with strategic priorities. This book has been prepared to help board of directors fulfill their responsibilities and roles in the AI transformation process with a focus on value creation.'

Dr. Erkin Erimez, Managing Partner of ARGE Consulting commented:

'Generating sustainable value from AI is possible by managing risks while evaluating opportunities, maintaining trust while encouraging innovation, and striking the right balance between short-term gains and long-term impacts. The book aims to guide board members, senior executives, and decision-makers on the governance perspective required to effectively manage opportunities and risks in the AI era.'