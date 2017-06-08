KKTC ve Türkiye aktarmalı İngiltere uçuşlarına dilekçe örneği

KKTC Londra Temsilciliği’nden KKTC ve İngiltere arası Türkiye aktarmalı uçuşlar için açıklama var. KKTC Londra Temsilciliği’nden İngiliz Ulaştırma Bakanlığı'na yönelik yapılan açıklama şöyle

AVRUPA GAZETE/LONDRA-KKTC Londra Temsilciliği’nden KKTC ve İngiltere arası (Türkiye aktarmalı) uçuşlar için açıklama var. KKTC Londra Temsilciliği’nden yapılan açıklama şöyle: “Pegasus havayolu şirketinin şimdiye kadar Londra’dan Ercan havalimanına yaptığı uçuşlarının İstanbul veya İzmir havalimanlarında “touch-down” ile yolcular uçak içinde bekletilerek yapıldığı ancak İngiliz Ulaştırma Bakanlığının son günlerdeki güvenlik endişeleri nedeniyle artık yolcuların ve bagajlarının Türkiye’de indirilip tekrar bindirilmesi gerektiğini belirtmesini hepimiz üzülerek öğrenmiş bulunmaktayız.”

Ambargolar

KKTC Londra Temsilciliği’’nin açıklaması şöyle devam etti: “Bu konuda birşeyler yapılması için şimdiye kadar Temsilciliğimize pek çok istek gelmiştir. Halihazırda ambargolar altında normal bir yaşantı sürdürmeye çalışan insanlarımız için bu yeni uygulamanın Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyetine uygulanan ambargolar zincirine bir halka eklenmesi olarak değerlendirilmektedir.”

Yaşlılar ve engelliler

Başta yaşlılar ve engelliler için Pegasus şirketine yönelik bu uygulama ile yaratılan zorluk ve sıkıntıların İngilteredeki yetkililerin bilgisine getirmek ilk yapılması gereken iştir. Sizin kendinizin, bağlı olduğunuz sivil toplum kuruluşunun, yönetim kurulunuzun ve üyelerinizin göndereceği bir mektup ile şu anda seçimlere hazırlanan bölge milletvekili adaylarınızın konuya dikkatini çekmek önemlidir. Milletvekili adaylarınızın bilgilerine konuyu getirmekle bu konuda duyarlılık yaratılmasının yararlı ve önemli olacağı düşünülmektedir.

KKTC Londra Temsilciliği’’nin açıklaması örnek mektubu öne sürerek şöyle sona erdi:

“Gönderilecek mektup konusunda yararlanmak üzere ekte bir taslak bulunmaktadır. Yardım almak için Temsilcilik ve Büyükelçi ile temasa geçilebilir. Saygılarımızla”

KKTC Buyukelcisi Zehra Basaran

KKTC Londra Temsilciliği

29 Bedford Square, London WC1B 3ED

Tel: 020 7631 1920 / 07943826260

www.trnclondon.co.uk

UK to Northern Cyprus flights

[Insert your contact details]

[Insert address of candidate]

Dear [Candidate name],

I am writing to you as a concerned member of the many Turkish Cypriots living and working in [insert constituency], to bring your attention to a decision by UK Government that will have a huge impact on our lives. This issue is the change of policy concerning ‘direct’ flights between the UK and Northern Cyprus.

As you will appreciate, I need to know that my Parliamentary representative is on my side. This is a really important issue for me and the other Turkish Cypriots in [ADD CONSTITUENCY].

I ask for your commitment, as my elected representative, that you will take up this issue in Parliament. We must know why this decision was taken and what, if anything, can be done to reverse it.

Please write to me to let me know if you are ready to fight on my behalf.

Yours sincerely,

[Your Name]

Why is this important?

Earlier this month, the UK Department for Transport requested Pegasus Airlines to add a securıty re-screening for passengers and their baggage during the stopovers in Turkey for the flights between London and Ercan Airport. These flights were prior conducted by simply touching down in Turkey, the passengers remaining on board the plane and taking off again on the same aircraft after changing the flight number. With the policy change, passengers will be forced to disembark in Turkey, go through security a second time, and re-board either the same or different aircraft.

This new regulation will add at least an hour onto the travel time, and turn what was a straightforward and widely-used flight into a protracted and difficult journey.

The burden of these changes will fall disproportionately on the most vulnerable among us: the elderly, the disabled and families with young children, for whom this process of disembarking, repeat security checks and re-boarding are not only an inconvenience, but unendurable as well.

In the many years that this route has been operational, it has come to be wholly relied upon by the Turkish Cypriots who live, raise families and contribute considerable amounts to the UK economy. It is also a crucial route for the many British expatriates who have made their lives in Northern Cyprus.

This decision is a sudden shock for the Turkish Cypriot community and serves only to create yet another obstacle that reinforces the burden of our isolation, as well as to deepen gaps between our two countries which we ought to be striving to narrow instead.